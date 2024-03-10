Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson intends to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Wilson spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos after playing his first 10 with the Seattle Seahawks. He led the 2013 Seahawks team that beat Peyton Manning's Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The contract is not yet official, but Schefter indicates that it will be a "team-friendly" deal. Wilson is still owed $38 million after being cut by the Broncos just before his five-year, $242 million contract, signed ahead of the 2022 season, was set to kick in.

Wilson, 35, threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 games last season with Denver. He was benched for the final two games after the team decided they were going to move on from the veteran.

Denver paid an enormous cost to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks - they traded two first-, two second- and one fifth-round draft pick for the quarterback, as well as three starters from their roster.

The on-field results were disappointing - the Broncos went 11-19 in games Wilson started, and he averaged 219.8 passing yards per game - well below his career average of 234.6 with Seattle.

In 188 career NFL games, the Cincinnati native has 43,653 yards passing, 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions thrown.