Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, highlighted by rookie Will Levis leading the Tennessee Titans into Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Watch Thursday Night Football LIVE on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5p.m./PT.

Tennessee (3-4) is coming off a thrilling 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis tossed four touchdowns in his first NFL start. The 33rd overall pick in the 2023 draft completed 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards to earn his first career victory. Having the Kentucky product under centre has seemingly rejuvenated veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had a season-high 128 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Steelers (4-3) are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game due to a rib injury but is expected to suit up on Thursday.

RedZone on TSN+ headlines Sunday action

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

On TSN3 and TSN4, the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will begin life without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins as they take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in the early slot. Rookie Jaren Hall is expected to get the start for the Vikings after Cousins tore his Achilles tendon last week against the Packers. Hall, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, completed 3-of-4 passes in relief last week.

The Falcons look to bounce back from a loss to the Titans and have yet to announce who will start at quarterback. Taylor Heinicke played the second half after Desmond Ridder was benched. The former Washington Commander threw for 175 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Watch the Vikings and Falcons LIVE on TSN3/4, the TSN app, and TSN.ca. At 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers can watch the Cleveland Browns (4-3) take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-7). Cleveland is coming off a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could once again be without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the Week 8 loss due to a shoulder injury. P.J. Walker would get the start if Watson is unable to play.

The Cardinals are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens but could be getting a boost as quarterback Kyler Murray could make his first start since tearing his ACL in Week 14 last season. Arizona traded starter Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings and head coach Jonathan Gannon has announced that either Murray or rookie Clayton Tune would start Sunday’s game. Murray practised without limitations last week for the first time since sustaining the injury.

Sunday afternoon features the New York Giants (2-6) against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5). The Raiders will play their first game under interim coach Antonio Pierce after firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler early Wednesday morning. The Giants could see the return of quarterback Daniel Jones, who has missed the past three weeks with a neck injury.

Watch the Giants and Raiders LIVE at 4 pm ET/ 1 m PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Sunday Night Football features a marquee clash between the Buffalo Bills (5-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round matchup.

Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow looks fully recovered from the calf injury that limited him early in the season and is coming off a 283-yard, three touchdown performance in last week’s 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills were able to bounce back from their Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots with a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Josh Allen threw for more than 300 yards for the first time since Week 5 to go along with two touchdowns and added 41 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Watch the Bills take on the Bengals LIVE on TSN4/5, the TSN App, and TSn.ca with coverage starting at 7 pm ET/ 4pm PT.

Monday Night Football

Week 9 comes to a close with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) travelling to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (4-3).

The Chargers are coming off a dominant 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Justin Herbert tossed for 298 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers scored 24 in the first half and cruised to the victory.

The Jets are coming off a close 13-10 comeback victory over the Giants in overtime. The defence and special teams did all the heavy lifting on Sunday, holding the Giants to -9 passing yards, while kicker Greg Zuerlein tied the game as time expired in the fourth quarter and kicked the game winning 33-yard field goal in overtime.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on TSN1, and the game can be viewed on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.