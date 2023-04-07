Canadian forward Adam Fantilli has been named the winner of the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, it was announced Friday.

Fantilli, who is widely expected to be off the board early at the 2023 NHL draft, appeared in 36 games and tallied 30 goals and 35 assists for the University of Michigan this season.

The 18-year-old freshman helped Michigan reach the Frozen Four. Michigan fell 5-2 to Quinnipiac in the semifinals on Thursday.

Fantilli, from Nobleton, Ont., played seven games and registered two goals and three assists for Canada at the 2023 world juniors.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies along with Minnesota Golden Gophers teammate and Arizona Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley were named finalists for the award along with Fantilli.

Minnesota will face Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four final on Saturday.