Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The team placed left winger Adam Erne on waivers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has yet to record a point over six games with the Oilers this season.

In a corresponding move, forward Sam Gagner has been called up from the American Hockey League.

Erne is in his first season in Edmonton and has recorded 40 goals and 49 assists over 361 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.

The 34-year-old Gagner, who joined the Oilers on a professional tryout during training camp, scored eight goals and six assists over 48 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season before undergoing hip surgery in March.

The 2007 sixth overall pick has one goal and four assists over three games in the American Hockey League this season.

This will be Gagner's third stint in Edmonton.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Artem Zub was a Tuesday's practice, but was wearing a non-contract jersey.

Zub left an Oct.18 contest against the Washington Capitals in the third period after taking a puck to the head on a shot from Alexander Ovechkin.

The 28-year-old has one goal and two assists over four games this season with the Sens, his fourth campaign in the nation's capital.

Ottawa's next game is Thursday when the Los Angeles Kings come to town,

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Batherson-Norris-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-Bernard-Docker

Kleven-Hamonic

Matinpalo

G

Korpisalo

Forsberg

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs announced on Tuesday that injured forward Kirby Dach underwent successful knee injury recently and is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Dach, 22, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee on Oct. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks, an injury that will keep him sidelined for the entire season.

Calgary Flames

Forward Dillon Dube and defenceman Nikita Zadorov did not skate on Tuesday as they were having maintenance days.

The team also recalled forward Connor Zary from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. The 22-year-old has one goal and nine assists over six games this season in the minors.

San Jose Sharks

Head coach David Quinn told the media on Tuesday that forward Alexander Barabanov will miss the next 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old hasn't recorded a point over six games this season with the Sharks.

Los Angeles Kings

The Avs recalled forward Riley Tufte and defenceman Caleb Jones from the Colorado Eagles from the American Hockey League.

Tufte, 25, is off to a hot start in the minors this season, scoring six goals with two assists over six games.

Jones, 26, has four assists over eight games.

Forward Brandon Biro was recalled from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., has two goals and four assists over five games this season in the minors.