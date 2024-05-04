Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson, and Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin have been named Lady Bing Trophy finalists, the NHL announced Saturday.

The award is given "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability," the league says.

The award nominee is voted on by members of each market's chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and will be presented at the NHL Awards in June.

Matthews, 26, led the NHL with a franchise-record 69 goals and finished sixth overall with 107 points and only had 20 penalty minutes during the regular season.

Pettersson, 25, registered his third straight 30-goal season with 12 penalty minutes to guide the Canucks to the Pacific Division title.

Slavin, 30, registered six goals, 31 assists and a plus-21 rating with only eight penalty minutes in 81 games as the Hurricanes secured their sixth straight playoff berth.