Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was briefly on the ice ahead of the team's optional skate Tuesday as his status for their must-win Game 5 against the Boston Bruins remains in question.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews is working to get himself prepared to play, but his availability will ultimately be a doctor's call.

Matthews was the first player on the ice Tuesday, but departed prior to the main session getting underway. It marked the first time the 26-year-old skated since being pulled from Toronto's 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday due to a illness.

Joseph Woll was absent from Tuesday's session, while Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones took part, suggesting Woll will make his first start of the series.

Woll replaced Samsonov for the third period of Game 4, facing just two shots in the final frame of the defeat. Samsonov, 27, has started all four games in the series, allowing 12 goals to Bruins. Woll went 12-11-1 in the regular season with a 2.94 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He was 2-3-0 in his last five regular season games and most recently allowed four goals in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the second last game of the season.

The 25-year-old netminder appeared in four games for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs last year, going 1-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Trailing the Bruins 3-1 in their first-round series, the Maple Leafs are facing a must-win Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday. Game 6, if necessary, is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.

"(The Bruins) gave up a 3-1 lead last year," Leafs forward Ryan Reaves reminded reporters Tuesday. "Sports is a crazy thing. We’ve all seen some crazy comebacks."



Auston Matthews watch continues

The update on Matthews comes after Maple Leafs worked with new lines in Monday's practice as the team appeared to prepare to play without him in Game 5. Max Domi moved to centre as Mitch Marner skated on the top line along with Tyler Bertuzzi. John Tavares centred the second line with Matthew Knies and William Nylander. Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok were reunited on the third line, while Connor Dewar rejoined the fourth line with David Kampf and Ryan Reaves after being scratched in Game 4.

On defence Monday, Timothy Liljegren skated on the third pairing alongside Joel Edmundson as he appears to set to possibly draw in for TJ Brodie. Liljegren dressed in Games 1 and 2 before being replaced by Brodie for the past two games in Toronto.

"We're hopeful that he's available and feeling good and back to himself," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Matthews. "But we've played well with guys out in the past."

Matthews has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

More details to follow.