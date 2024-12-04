The United States named its roster for February’s 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews highlights a talented roster that also includes Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a family affair with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, as well as Jack and Quinn Hughes representing the red, white and blue. In addition to Matthews, there will be five other players representing Canadian teams, including Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, and Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks.

The United States kicks off their tournament against Finland on Feb. 13 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. They then will have a showdown with Canada on Feb. 15, also in Montreal, before closing round robin play against Sweden on Feb. 17 at Boston’s TD Garden. The championship game between the top two teams goes Feb. 20 in Boston.

Canada also unveiled its roster on Wednesday night. Sweden and Finland revealed their rosters earlier in the day.

See the full roster below:

Forwards:

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings



Defencemen

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Bold = Originally selected to roster in June

Matthews, 26, recently returned from an upper-body injury that had him out of the Maple Leafs lineup for almost a month and has six goals and 14 points in 15 games this season. The 6-foot-3 centre won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy last season after recording 69 goals.

Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and 23 points in 21 games this season with the Panthers. The 26-year-old winger was a key contributor in the Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory last season, recording six goals and 22 points in 24 playoff games.

Eichel, 28, has eight goals and 26 points in 26 games in Vegas this season. The 6-foot-2 centre also comes with a winning pedigree after helping the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2023, recording six goals and 26 points in 22 playoff games in the process.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will serve as United States’ head coach with Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella and Penguins assistant coach David Quinn serving as assistants.

The United States was ousted in last summer’s World Championship and was last on the podium in 2021 with a bronze medal. They also have not won a medal in the Winter Olympics since they won silver in 2010.