Vancouver forward Brock Boeser is trying to come to terms with the fact that Wednesday may be his last game in a Canucks uniform.

Following reports on Tuesday that the Canucks are not going to extend the contract of the 28-year-old, trade talks have picked up.

Boeser, No. 2 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait board, is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that carries a cap hit of $6.65 million.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger has also reported that the Canucks made a contract extension offer to Boeser earlier this season, but it's no longer believed to be on the table.

"I have no idea what's going to happen. I'm really just trying to focus on the game tonight," Boeser told reporters on Wednesday. "It might be a little difficult but I'm going to do the best that I can to dial in and prepare to go out there and work hard and prepare to be a leader and help our team win a hockey game."

Boeser has 18 goals and 36 points in 53 games with the Canucks (27-22-11) this season. Vancouver currently sits outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference after claiming the Pacific Division title a year ago.

He has played the entirety of his nine-year NHL career in Vancouver since being drafted by the Canucks with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The possibility of playing in a new city with a new team is not providing comfort to Boeser.

"Any time you have uncertainty it's scary, and the unknown is scary," Boeser said.

"There's obviously a little bit of stress involved with that ... it's not a great situation, but, like I said, I'm really just trying to focus on tonight. I'm still here, I'm still on the Canucks, so that's my focus for tonight."

In two trips to the playoffs in nine years with the Canucks, Boeser has 11 goals and 23 points in 29 games.

Playing in front of the fans in Vancouver weighed heavily on Boeser's mind while talking to reporters.

"I can't say enough about the fanbase and the city," he said. "Everyone is so kind to me, everyone's always had my back, supported me, and it's something I've always appreciated about this place."

In 532 career games, Boeser has scored 197 goals and has 420 points.