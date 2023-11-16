Connor Bedard is living up to expectations early in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks.

After being selected first overall in the NHL Draft, Bedard is off to red-hot start and on pace to set a new mark for modern-day rookie goal scorers.

Entering Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bedard has a chance to become the youngest player in NHL history to score multiple goals in three straight games.

The 18-year-old centre has scored two goals in each of the Blackhawks past two games, including a 5-3 win over the Lightning last Thursday.

Connor Bedard has scored multiple goals in back-to-back games.

Tonight vs the Lightning he'll have a chance to become the youngest player in NHL history to record multiple goals in 3 consecutive games

Bedard has nine goals and 13 points through 13 games this season. He has been held without a point in just four games to start the year.

Bedard on pace for second all-time

Just two rookies have managed to reach the 40-goal mark since 1994; Alex Ovechkin, who scored 52 goals with the Washington Capitals in 2005-06 and Auston Matthews, who hit 40 on the dot with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17.

Bedard is currently on pace for 57 goals in his rookie season, which would rank second all-time behind Teemu Selanne's stunning 76 goals with the Winnipeg Jets in 1992-93. Mike Bossy is currently second with 53 goals in his first year with the New York Islanders in 1977-78.



On pace to finish with 82 points, Bedard is projected to finish well back of Selanne's rookie record of 132, but could be just the fifth first-year player since 1994 to top 80. Ovechkin posted 106 points as a rookie, Sidney Crosby had 102 in that same season, Evgeni Malkin reached 85 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006-07 and, most recently, New York Islanders centre Mathew Barzal also posted 85 points in 82 games as a rookie during the 2017-18.



Blackhawks still struggling

Despite Bedard's injection of offence, the Blackhawks are off to a 5-8-0 start to the season.

Chicago currently sits second last in the Central Division and third last in the NHL standings. Bedard leads the team in goals and points and is first on among all Chicago forwards with 19:22 of average ice time per game.

The Blackhawks had the third-worst record in the league last year before winning the draft lottery and the right to select Bedard first overall.