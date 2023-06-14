The Columbus Blue Jackets have named former NHL goaltender Niklas Backstrom as the club's goaltending coach.

Backstrom, 45, had served as the organization's European goaltending coach for the past four seasons since joining the team in July 2019.

In his 10-year NHL career, Backstrom posted a 196-144-50 record with a career .914 save percentage and 2.49 goals-against average split between the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames.

A Vezina Trophy finalist in 2009, he was named an NHL All-Star in 2009 and won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2007.

Internationally, he won Olympic silver and bronze with Finland and two medals at the World Championships.