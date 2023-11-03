Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are sending forward Kent Johnson to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, it was announced Friday.

Forward Yegor Chinakhov is joining the big club in Johnson's place.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games so far this season. He tallied 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 79 games last year.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline notes that Johnson has struggled early this season and was benched for the final 14 minutes of Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning after turning the puck over on the power play.

Ottawa Senators

Injured defenceman Erik Brannstrom was skating Friday morning in a yellow jersey.

The 24-year-old took a hit from Cal Clutterbuck of the New York Islanders on Oct. 26 and left the ice on a stretcher. The team said he spent the night in hospital after hitting his head on the playing surface.

The Sens are also without defenceman Thomas Chabot (hand fracture) and Artem Zub (concussion).

Head coach D.J. Smith said that Zub still has not been cleared to return and will miss the next couple games at least. Smith acknowledged Zub has taken a step backward in his recovery

Meanwhile, forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic are each being evaluated on Friday and will be sidelined for the "forseeable future," Smith said.

The club has yet to announce replacement call-ups.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers announced Friday that they have loaned defenceman Philip Broberg to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Broberg, 22, does not have a point in eight NHL games so far this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers announced that goaltender Carter Hart is day-to-day with a mid-body injury and forward Sean Couturier is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Hart left Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period, giving wasy to Sam Ersson. Couturier played 18:34 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss, finishing minus-1.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled forward Martin Pospisil and defenceman Nick DeSimone from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, it was announced Friday.

Forward Matt Coronato and defenceman Jordan Oesterle are heading back to the AHL as a corresponding move.

Pospisil has three goals and three assists in six AHL games so far this season while DeSimone has four assists in six outings for the Wranglers.

Coronato, 20, has one goal and one assists in 10 games with the big club so far in 2023-24. Oesterle was waived on Thursday and did not record a point in four NHL games this year.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers forward Connor Brown left Thursday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers early with an apparent lower-body injury.

He exited the game in the second period and did not return, appearing to tweak something off a face-off in front of the Oilers' net. TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports that head coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game the issue looks to be "muscular."

Brown played 6:25 and tallied two shots on goal before departing.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are awaiting an update on Adam Fox after the defenceman left Thursday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Fox appeared to be injured after a leg-on-leg collision with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho midway through the first period. He did not return to the game, with head coach Peter Laviolette stating he would evaluated Friday.

“If he’s out any period of time, obviously he’s a huge player in this league, huge player for our team,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “It’ll be on guys to step up.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers announced Friday they have recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

He has six goals and five assists for 11 points in seven AHL games so far this season.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the AHL's San Diego Gulls, it was announced Friday.

Defenceman Tristan Luneau was also assigned to the AHL on a conditioning loan.