Veteran forward Joonas Donskoi announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday at age 31, citing multiple concussions.

Donskoi missed all of last season for the Seattle Kraken after suffering a concussion during a preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks.

He became unrestricted free agent on July 1.

“After suffering multiple concussions over my career I’ve decided to retire from professional hockey,” Donskoi said in a statement posted to Instagram. “It is extremely hard to let go of something you have put your whole life into, but at this point I know it’s the right decision for my own well being and future.”

The Kraken selected Donskoi in the 2021 expansion draft from the Colorado Avalanche. He had two goals and 22 points in 75 games with Seattle during their inaugural season.

A fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2010, Donskoi posted 80 goals and 208 points 474 games with the San Jose Sharks, Avalanche and Kraken.