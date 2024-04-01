Ice Chips: Rielly on ice for Leafs' optional skate, out vs. Panthers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Rielly took part in the Maple Leafs' optional skate on Monday but will miss Monday's game against the Florida Panthers.
Rielly, 30, missed three games last week with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has seven goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.
Ilya Samsonov is expected to be in net on Monday against the Panthers.
Samsonov, 27, stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Maple Leafs shutout the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 20-6-7 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.03 goals-against average this season.
The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Marshall Rifai from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday.
Rifai, 26, appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs in February, averaging 11:39 of ice time.
The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has two goals and 17 points in 49 games with the Marlies this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Christian Dvorak participated in Canadiens practice on Monday in a full-contact sweater, according to Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.
Dvorak, 28, hasn't played since Dec. 30 while dealing with a torn pectoral muscle and the Canadiens ruled him out for the remainder of the season on Jan. 4
The 6-foot-1 centre has three goals and seven points in 25 games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Laurent Brossoit is expected to start in net against the Los Angeles Kings, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.
Brossoit, 31, has a 12-5-2 record this season with a .927 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average.
The Jets used these lines during Monday's morning skate:
Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi
Connor - Monahan - Perfetti
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Namestnikov - Iafallo
Morrissey - Pionk
Samberg - DeMelo
Dillon - Schmidt
Brossoit
Hellebuyck
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler and forward Kurtis MacDermid are close to a return to the lineup, according to interim head coach Travis Green.
Siegenthaler, 26, hasn't played since March 11 after taking a hit to the head from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe and is out with a concussion.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has a goal and nine points in 49 games this season.
MacDermid, 30, missed the Devils last three games and has been day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-5 forward has two goals and three points along with 53 penalty minutes split between the Colorado Avalanche and Devils this season.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks assigned forward Filip Bystedt to the AHL's San Jose Barrracuda on Monday.
Bystedt, 20, was drafted 27th overall by the Sharks in 2022 and recorded eight goals and 17 points in 47 games with Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League.
The 6-foot-4 centre also had three goals and four points in seven games, leading Sweden to a silver medal at the 2024 World Juniors.