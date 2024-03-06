Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Matthew Highmore from the American Hockey League as Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports that Vladimir Tarasenko is likely to sit tonight against the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Tarasenko was the seventh-ranked player on TSN's Trade Bait board on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games this season and is on a one-year, $5 million contract.

Highmore, 28, has nine goals and 29 points in 40 games with AHL Belleville this season. He has one assist in six appearances with Ottawa.