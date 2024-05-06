Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Florida Panthers are not expected to make any lineup changes in their second-round opener against the Boston Bruins, per reports. Multiple reports indicate that Sergei Bobrovsky, who started all five games in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, will get the start in net in the series opener.

Bobrovsky, a Vezina Trophy finalist this year after recording a 36-17-4 record with a 2.37 goals against average and a save percentage of .915, exited the first round with a GAA of 2.78 and a save percentage of .896.

Per head coach Paul Maurice, forward Sam Bennett, who was injured in Game 2 against the Lightning, will spend most of his time getting ready to return to the ice on his own, as there won't be many team practices the rest of the way.

Bennett is "not far off" from a return to action, Maurice added. The 27-year-old had 20 goals and 41 points in 69 games this season.

Jeremy Swayman is likely to start in net for the Bruins against the Panthers in their series opener on Monday night, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa.

Swayman started the last five games of the opening round against the Toronto Maple Leafs after Linus Ullmark struggled in the Game 2 loss. Swayman was dominant against Toronto, finishing with a .950 save percentage in six games and a GAA of 1.49.

The Bruins skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

Marchand-Coyle-DeBrusk

Zacha-Geekie-Pastrnak

Van Riemsdyk-Frederic-Brazeau

Beecher-Brown-Maroon

Lauko-Boqvist

Lohrei-McAvoy

Lindholm-Wotherspoon

Forbort-Shattenkirk

Grzelcyk-Peeke

Swayman

Ullmark

DiPietro

Defenceman Brandon Carlo, who played in all seven games against the Maple Leafs and recorded two points, was not with the team this morning as his wife was giving birth to their child. Head coach Jim Montgomery said the team is "very hopeful" Carlo is able to play in the series opener.

Edmonton Oilers

Adam Henrique and Evander Kane were both absent from Edmonton Oilers practice on Monday. Matthias Janmark and Connor Brown took their spots in the top six for drills, per multiple reports.

Both Henrique and Kane were in the lineup in the final game of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, but the team made a series of roster moves over the weekend with Henrique (lower-body injury) and Kane (sports hernia) dealing with issues late in the season.

Henrique finished the first round with a goal and two points, while Kane scored twice and totaled three points against the Kings.

Edmonton open their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in Vancouver.