Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Klingberg, who is dealing with an upper-body injury after he was hit in a preseason game on Sept. 27, was seen participating in the Toronto Maple Leafs' optional skate on Thursday.

Klingberg has not been skating since he was injured. The 31-year-old was signed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract this off-season after spending last year with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

He scored 10 goals and totaled 33 points with the Ducks and Wild in 2022-23. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated that the hope is for Klingberg to play in Saturday's pre-season contest, and for him to be ready to play in the season opener on Wednesday.

Rookie draft choice Easton Cowan was also skating with the team.

Masters indicated the Leafs would play the following lines in their pre-season tilt against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday:

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have cut their roster down to 30 as the season opener draws closer.

Dustin Wolf, Lucas Ciona, Yan Kuznetsov, Jeremie Poirier and Connor Zary have all been sent down to the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Sam Honzek has been sent to the Vancouver Giants of the WHL.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Tyler Boucher to the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

Boucher played each of the last two seasons with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL. He was shut down in March last season due to a shoulder injury, and was assigned to Belleville when he received medical clearance to return to action from that injury.

Boucher was drafted 10th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Senators.

Winnipeg Jets

TSN's John Lu reports that Nikolaj Ehlers, who has been dealing with neck spasms through training camp, was given the option to participate in morning skate on Thursday after skating on the side on Wednesday. Ehlers did not skate on Thursday.

The Jets will play the following lines in their pre-season match against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday:

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks announced roster changes as they start to shape their final 26-man roster for the regular season.

Arturs Silovs, Filip Johnasson, Max Sasson, Aatu Raty, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains have been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have released Jayden Halbgewachs from his paid tryout agreement, and he has been assigned to South Carolina of the ECHL.

Halbgewachs appeared in three NHL games in his only season at the top level with the San Jose Sharks in 2021. He tallied one assist. The 26-year-old played last season in Sweden.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers will not have Bobby Brink, Egor Zamula, Emil Andrae or Wade Allison in the lineup for their pre-season game against the New York Islander on Thursday.

Head coach John Tortorella said "I think we've got a pretty good idea of how we want to settle (the roster) going into Monday," but that these four players sitting on Thursday should not necessarily reflect that.