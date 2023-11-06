For the second time this season, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov was pulled in the opening period of a start against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With the desperate Maple Leafs looking to snap a four-game losing skid, the 26-year-old Russian was pulled late in the first period on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after allowing four goals on 10 shots.

Joseph Woll replaced him between the pipes and helped the Leafs to a comeback 6-5 win in overtime, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

After Leafs forward Matthew Knies scored the game's opening goal, the Lightning tallied four straight, highlighted by two power-play goals and two goals from Nikita Kucherov, who recorded four points in the period.

Samsonov also got the start in Tampa on Oct. 21 and was pulled in the first after allowing three goals on just four shots. The Leafs would go on to win that game 4-3 in overtime after Woll stopped all 27 shots he faced.

Samsonov has struggled in his second season with the Maple Leafs, recording a 2-1-1 record with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage.

The former Washington Capitals' first-round draft pick signed a one-year, $3.55 million contract this summer after a strong debut season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23, recording a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage over 42 games.

Toronto are 6-4-2 on the season and had dropped their last four games before Monday's win.