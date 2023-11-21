The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will miss six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury, while defenceman Jordan Harris is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens placed Harvey-Pinard on injured reserve Monday and recalled defenceman Jayden Struble from the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 24-year-old has four assists in 13 games this season.

Harris joined the team for their trip to California, but will now leave to undergo further testing and a thorough evaluation of his condition.

The 23-year-old has three assists in 16 games this season. He had four goals and 17 points in 65 games last season, his first full year in the NHL.

The Canadiens said a player would be recalled later on Tuesday to replace Harris on the roster.