Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux declined to divulge details on his meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the process to receiving clearance to play in the league on Thursday.

Speaking at the team's rookie camp, Mailloux – who Canadiens vice-president Jeff Gorton said is expected to be cleared by Bettman – said his focus is on the ice.

"I can't really go into detail too much about it, but I did have a meeting with the league, and it seemed to be very positive," Mailloux said. "I'd like not to comment on that too much, but just hoping to hear back on that soon.

"Right now, my main goal is heading to Buffalo with rookie camp and then come back here and have a good minicamp."

Despite renouncing himself from the 2021 entry draft, the 20-year-old defenceman was selected 31st overall by Montreal amid controversy after being charged and paying a fine in Sweden for distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent.

The incident happened while Mailloux was loaned to Sweden’s SK Lejon during the Ontario Hockey’s League’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The native of Belle River, Ont., was suspended by the OHL in early September 2021 before being reinstated in January 2022.

Mailloux met with Bettman earlier this summer, with Gorton stating his clearance is expected to extend to the AHL, should he be assigned there by the club.

“It went well," Gorton said Monday. "I’ve been told by the league that he’ll be in good standing, but I think in any kind of case when you sit down with a player, it’s a privilege to play in the NHL and Gary wanted to sit with him and talk to him and I think he wants to continue on the same path that he’s been on.

"Right now, he’s not an NHL player, so it’s not really for Gary to say. But it’s not going to be a problem when it’s time. We’re going to let him go try to play and make the team and wherever he is and then when it’s time, hopefully, to play an NHL game he will be ready.”

Mailloux posted 25 goals and 53 points in 59 games last season with the OHL's London Knights. He added eight goals and 24 points in 21 playoff games.