Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Devils will be without star centre Jack Hughes for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the 22-year-old is sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Hughes has tallied 27 goals and 47 assists over 62 games in 2023-24, his fifth season in the NHL.

New Jersey is in desperate need of a win as they are five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with just four games remaining.

Forward Nolan Foote is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday after missing time with an upper-body injury.

Sounds like Nolan Foote is in tonight, making his season debut for #NJDevils.



He just expressed how excited he is and how difficult this season has been for him trying to get back. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 9, 2024

Forward Christian Dvorak will be back in the lineup tonight when the Habs host the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 28-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 30 with a torn pectoral muscle.

Dvorak has three goals and four assists over 25 games this season

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Dylan Holloway has been recalled from the American Hockey League.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Forward Dylan Holloway has been recalled from the @Condors.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 9, 2024

The 22-year-old has three goals and one assist over 32 games with the Oilers this season and 10 goals with six assists over 18 games with the Bakersfield Condors.

Forward Tim Stutzle will miss a second straight game with an upper-body injury on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Jacques Martin says Stützle may be ready to play Thursday, but he won't play tonight. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 9, 2024

The 22-year-old Stutzle has tallied 18 goals and 52 assists over 75 games with the Sens in 2023-24, his fourth year in the NHL.

Head coach Jacques Martin said Stutzle might be able to return on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As the Flyers battle for their playoff lives, Samuel Ersson will get the start on Tuesday against the Habs.

Captain Sean Couturier is expected to play as well after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings, another team looking to sneak into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, will have to wait and see if defenceman Moritz Seider is able to play for Tuesday's important game against the visiting Washington Capitals.

Derek Lalonde said Seider is battling a bug, but is expected to play tonight. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) April 9, 2024

Seider is battling an illness, but is expected to play, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

The 23-year-old German has eight goals and 32 assists over 77 games with the season, his third with the Red Wings.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper indicated that forwards Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot will return to action on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jon Cooper said everyone is available for #GoBolts tonight vs Columbus except for Fleury and Johansson, and the indication looks as if both Cirelli and Jeannot will be back tonight for #TBLightning — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 9, 2024

Mikhail Sergachev skating again today for #GoBolts morning skate, no chance of returning anytime soon but good for morale for him and #TBLightning pic.twitter.com/2F9Sm5vLJQ — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 9, 2024

Defenceman Haydn Fleury and goalie Jonas Johansson are not expected to play.