Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov voiced his displeasure with the team's play so far this season on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Calgary's game against the New York Rangers, Zadorov said he believes the team has been individualistic amid their 2-3-1 start to the season.

"The main thing is we’re just not working as a unit. We have too many individuals playing as themselves. We have to figure out if we wanna play as a team or play as our own guy.

"We’re only six games into the season and we’re trying to figure out who wants to be here, who wants to play for who."

The Flames uneven start comes after an off-season where the majority of change was made off the ice. The Flames parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving and fired head coach Darryl Sutter after missing the postseason.

The two were replaced with in-house candidates in GM Craig Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska.

"Last season was different. It was Darryl [Sutter]. Now there's no Darryl, so there's no excuses," Zadorov added. “You know what I mean? You guys don't like hard coaches? You don't like soft coaches? You don't like good coaches? Fair.

"It's a new-day league. You come up here, you play hard, and you leave everything on the ice. I think that's how simple it is."

The comments come just two days after Flames captain Mikael Backlund called on his team to pick up the pace after a 6-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

“Six games in and a lot of hockey left to be played, but we’ve got to pick it up,” Backlund said after the defeat. “We don’t want to fall behind here. We want to say within the race.”

The Flames remain in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race early, sitting within a point of the Vancouver Canucks for second, while the Vegas Golden Knights are pulling away early with 12 points amid their 6-0 start.