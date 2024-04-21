Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander participated in the team's optional skate on Sunday after missing Game 1 of their series against the Boston Bruins.

Nylander, 27, missed the Maple Leafs' 5-1 playoff opener with an undisclosed injury after appearing in all 82 games in the regular season.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Saturday that it's believed Nylander felt something off the day after the team's 6-4 regular season finale loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday and wasn't something he was playing with to end the season.

The 6-foot winger had a career season with 40 goals and 98 points in 82 games this season and signed an eight-year, $92 million extension in January.

He has 17 goals and 40 points in 50 career playoff games, including 14 games against the Bruins.

The Maple Leafs play Game 2 against the Bruins on Monday