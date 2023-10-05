Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Alex Nylander and Andreas Johnsson were among the 16 players placed on waivers Thursday.

The Penguins also waived winger Joona Koppanen. The Calgary Flames waived Nick DeSimone, Mathias Emilio Pettersen and Martin Pospisil.

The Seattle Kraken waived 10 players in Connor Carrick, Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Gustav Olofsson, Andrew Poturalski, Mitch Reinke, Jimmy Schuldt, Devin Shore and Marian Studenic.

All players who were waived Wednesday cleared on Thursday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Nick DeSimone (CGY), Mathias Emilio Pettersen (CGY), Martin Pospisil (CGY), Andreas Johnsson (PIT), Joona Koppanen (PIT), Alex Nylander (PIT), Connor Carrick (SEA), Cameron Hughes (SEA), Kole Lind (SEA), Max McCormick (SEA), Gustav Olofsson (SEA) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 5, 2023

Nylander is the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander. The 25-year-old had one goal and one assist in nine games with the Penguins last season. He added 25 goals and 50 points in 55 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Selected eighth overall in the 2016 draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Nylander appeared in a career-high 65 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019-20, posting 10 goals and 26 points.

Johnsson signed with the Penguins as a free agent in July on a one-year, $800,000 contract after his four-year, $13.6 million deal signed in 2019 expired. That contract was also signed by now-Penguins president Kyle Dubas.

The 28-year-old split time between the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks last season, posting three assists in 13 total games. He had nine goals and 30 points in 36 AHL games with the Utica Comets.

Johnsson posted a career-high 20 goals and 43 points in 73 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018-19.