The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Andreas Johnsson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Johnsson, 28, has not appeared in a game this season with Pittsburgh or their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 2022-23, he suited for the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks for a combined 13 games, notching three assists. In 36 AHL games last season, he had nine goals and 30 points.

He is on a one-year, $800,000 contract and was waived by the Penguins on Oct. 5.

A seventh-round pick (202nd overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2013 NHL Draft, Johnsson made his NHL debut on March 14, 2018. He had a career season in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and 43 points in 73 games. On Oct. 10, 2020 he was dealt to the Devils in exchange for Joey Anderson.

The Gavle, Sweden native has 48 goals and 116 points in 259 career NHL games split between the Maple Leafs, Devils and Sharks.