Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Star centre Josh Norris, who missed the team's entire preseason as he continues to battle back from a shoulder injury suffered last season, skated with the Senators on Tuesday morning, the day before their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Josh Norris is at #Sens practice, in a regular jersey.

No sign of Zack MacEwen. pic.twitter.com/wljm9cpnhS — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 10, 2023

Norris practiced on a line with Parker Kelly and Mark Kastelic while forward Zack MacEwen missed the skate and is considered day-to-day.

Josh Norris practicing on a line with Parker Kelly & Mark Kastelic.



Other #Sens lines:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Joseph-Greig-Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier-Tarasenko pic.twitter.com/Ike7f0g1Uv — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 10, 2023

Zack MacEwen is day to day and if he can't play against Carolina, the #Sens will go with 11 forwards and 6 defensemen.



DJ Smith "In saying that, there’s guys that love minutes and guys that can play lots." — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 10, 2023

Norris played only eight games during the 2022-23 season and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January. Norris "tweaked" something in his shoulder in mid-September during a skate ahead of training camp.

The 24-year-old from Michigan is entering the second season of an eight-year, $63.6 million contract.

Norris scored two goals and one assist over eight games with the Sens last year, his fourth year with the club after they acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in September 2018 as part of the Erik Karlsson blockbuster trade.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Noah Gregor, signed by the Leafs to a professional tryout ahead of training camp, continued skating with the team in a regular jersey at practice on Tuesday and is expected to sign an official contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

General manager Brad Treliving also revealed that rookie defenceman Easton Cowan, the 28th overall pick in June's NHL Draft, will be sent back to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old scored one goal with two assists over four preseason games.

Brad Treliving says Easton Cowan is going back to London today. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) October 10, 2023

Noah Gregor continues to skate in a regular sweater at #leafs practice. Would expect he'll officially sign a contract soon after attending training camp on a PTO. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 10, 2023

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

Bertuzzi -Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Minten - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

D

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren

Cowan, McMann

G

Samsonov

Woll

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen will get the start between the pipes for Wednesday's season opener against the Maple Leafs.

The 33-year-old posted a 3.55 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage over 42 games last season with the Habs, his third in Montreal.

Canadiens' Practice Lines

F

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Newhook - Dach - Slafkovsky

Pearson - Monahan - Gallagher

Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Ylonen

D

Matheson - Savard

Guhle-Kovacevic

Harris - Barron

G

Allen

Montembeault

Primeau

Calgary Flames

Flames' Practice Lines

F

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Dube

Sharangovich-Kadri-Coronato

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coelman

Greer-Ruzicka-Duehr

Hunt

D

Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Weegar

Oesterle-Tanev

Gilbert

G

Markstrom

Vladar

Pittsburgh Penguins

Veteran forward Jake Guentzel will be in the lineup for Pittsburgh's season opener against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night.

JAKE GUENTZEL WILL PLAY TONIGHT! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 10, 2023

Guentzel, who underwent off-season ankle surgery, scored 36 goals with 37 assists over 78 games with the Penguins last season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Andrei Svechnikov hasn't been approved medically as he works his way back from off-season knee surgery and won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the visiting Senators. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said the 23-year-old was unlikely to travel on their upcoming six-game road trip.