Ice Chips: Maple Leafs send Cowan to OHL's Knights
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Star centre Josh Norris, who missed the team's entire preseason as he continues to battle back from a shoulder injury suffered last season, skated with the Senators on Tuesday morning, the day before their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Norris practiced on a line with Parker Kelly and Mark Kastelic while forward Zack MacEwen missed the skate and is considered day-to-day.
Norris played only eight games during the 2022-23 season and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January. Norris "tweaked" something in his shoulder in mid-September during a skate ahead of training camp.
The 24-year-old from Michigan is entering the second season of an eight-year, $63.6 million contract.
Norris scored two goals and one assist over eight games with the Sens last year, his fourth year with the club after they acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in September 2018 as part of the Erik Karlsson blockbuster trade.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Noah Gregor, signed by the Leafs to a professional tryout ahead of training camp, continued skating with the team in a regular jersey at practice on Tuesday and is expected to sign an official contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
General manager Brad Treliving also revealed that rookie defenceman Easton Cowan, the 28th overall pick in June's NHL Draft, will be sent back to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old scored one goal with two assists over four preseason games.
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines
F
Bertuzzi -Matthews - Marner
Domi - Tavares - Nylander
Knies - Minten - Jarnkrok
Gregor - Kampf - Reaves
D
Rielly - Brodie
McCabe - Klingberg
Giordano - Liljegren
Cowan, McMann
G
Samsonov
Woll
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Allen will get the start between the pipes for Wednesday's season opener against the Maple Leafs.
The 33-year-old posted a 3.55 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage over 42 games last season with the Habs, his third in Montreal.
Canadiens' Practice Lines
F
Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson
Newhook - Dach - Slafkovsky
Pearson - Monahan - Gallagher
Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Ylonen
D
Matheson - Savard
Guhle-Kovacevic
Harris - Barron
G
Allen
Montembeault
Primeau
Calgary Flames
Flames' Practice Lines
F
Huberdeau-Lindholm-Dube
Sharangovich-Kadri-Coronato
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coelman
Greer-Ruzicka-Duehr
Hunt
D
Hanifin-Andersson
Zadorov-Weegar
Oesterle-Tanev
Gilbert
G
Markstrom
Vladar
Pittsburgh Penguins
Veteran forward Jake Guentzel will be in the lineup for Pittsburgh's season opener against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night.
Guentzel, who underwent off-season ankle surgery, scored 36 goals with 37 assists over 78 games with the Penguins last season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Andrei Svechnikov hasn't been approved medically as he works his way back from off-season knee surgery and won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the visiting Senators. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said the 23-year-old was unlikely to travel on their upcoming six-game road trip.