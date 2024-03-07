TORONTO (March 6, 2024) – TSN’s TRADECENTRE is the prime source for all NHL Trade Deadline news and analysis, and Canada’s Sports Leader delivers comprehensive Deadline Day coverage with the network’s fan-favourite live special, airing Friday, March 8 beginning at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Host James Duthie leads TSN’s all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts for a full day of breaking trades, instant analysis, and TRADECENTRE news from around the hockey world.

TSN’s signature TRADECENTRE special features unique segments; special guests; interviews with players and GMs; and extensive news and content across TSN’s digital platforms and social media accounts. TSN’s live TRADECENTRE broadcast is also available in the United States on ESPN+ from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET and 4 – 5 p.m. ET.

TSN’s TRADECENTRE broadcast team includes:

Joining the TSN Hockey panel for the first time as a special guest analyst for this year’s broadcast is former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds. A veteran of 1,037 NHL games with six teams, Simmonds contributes unique insights from the player’s perspective. Additionally, Jack Adams Award-winning coach Bruce Boudreau makes his much-anticipated return to the TRADECENTRE panel as a special guest analyst.

TSN’s BarDown engages with fans throughout the day with TRADEDOWN, a nine-hour special streaming live on TSN+ and YouTube, led by BarDown’s beloved personalities, including Luca Celebre, Sam Gliserman, Eric Kirk, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, Julia Tocheri, and Daniel Zakrzewski. The BarDown team delivers live reactions to trades all day long, checks in with TSN’s official TRADECENTRE broadcast, and much more. Fans can set a reminder notification for TRADEDOWN by visiting TSN’s official YouTube channel.

In addition to the live TRADECENTRE broadcast, breaking news and analysis is also available across iHeartRadio Canada’s TSN Radio stations, as well as TSN.ca and the TSN app, which feature the following highlights:

The Trade Tracker feature, delivering real-time updates on every trade

TSN’s Trade Bait list, with complete stats and cap hits on players who could be on the move

A day-long running blog on TSN.ca, featuring the latest news and rumours from TSN Hockey Insiders and experts

Instant updates on breaking trades through TRADECENTRE alerts on the TSN app

Fans can follow all the deals of the day and join the conversation using #TradeCentre across TSN’s official social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

FanDuel and Harvey’s are presenting sponsors of TSN’s 2024 TRADECENTRE broadcast. Golf Town returns as the Trade Breakers sponsor.

Comprehensive French-language coverage of the NHL Trade Deadline is available on RDS.