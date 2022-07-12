Oskar Lindblom's time with the Philadelphia Flyers is over.

The club announced on Tuesday that the 25-year-old forward has been placed on waivers for the purposes of a buyout.

Lindblom had one year and $3 million remaining on his contract. He appeared in 79 games last season, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom was originally taken with a fourth-round selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in February of 2018.

In late 2019, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and completed his treatment the following July. He made his NHL return during the playoffs that September in the Toronto bubble.

Lindholm won the 2021 Masterton Trophy as the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.

For his career, Lindblom has 50 goals and 47 assists in 263 games over five seasons.