VANTAA, Finland — Porter Martone had a hat trick as a seven-goal second period lifted Canada over Switzerland 8-1 on Sunday to stay undefeated at the men's under-18 world hockey championship.

Gavin McKenna scored his team-leading fourth goal and added a pair of assists for Canada (3-0). He sits tied with Martone with eight points through three games.

Kashawn Aitcheson started Canada’s comeback, scoring 10 seconds after Switzerland opened the scoring. Ryder Ritchie, Tij Iginla and Marek Vanacker rounded out the scoring.

Ryerson Leenders earned his first start in net for Canada and turned aside 26-of-27 shots, including all 15 shots he faced in the first period.

Canada outshot Switzerland 34-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.