PWHL Ottawa has acquired forward Tereza Vanisova from Montreal in exchange for defender Amanda Boulier.

TRANSACTION : La LPHF Montréal a acquis la défenseure Amanda Boulier de la LPHF Ottawa en échange de l'attaquante Tereza Vanišová.

Vanisova, 28, had two goals and 10 points in 17 games with Montreal this season.

A seventh-round pick (42nd overall) in the inaugural PWHL draft, she inked a two-year contract with Montreal in December.

She previously four seasons in the NCAA with the University of Maine before embarking on her pro career. She played in the NWHL/PHF with the Boston Pride and the Toronto Six, helping the Six win the last Isobel Cup as league champions in 2022-23 before dissolving.

Internationally, she has represented Czechia six times at the Women's Worlds, winning bronze in 2023.

Boulier, 30, had one goal and five assists in 17 games with Ottawa.

Turning pro in 2017, she played in the NWHL/PHF with the Connecticut Whale, Minnesota Whitecaps and Boston Pride, winning the Isobel Cup twice (2018-19 and 2021-22).