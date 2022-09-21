Westbrook or Simmons: Who should be ranked higher?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a Grade 2 left MCL sprain and will miss the start of training camp, the team announced.

The Thunder begin camp on Sept. 27.

The Hamilton, Ont., native played for Team Canada at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers over the summer. In 56 games last season for the rebuilding Thunder, he averaged 24.5 points per game on 45.3 per cent shooting to go along with 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

He is heading into his fourth season in OKC after being selected No. 11 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft, arriving with the Thunder in a blockbuster deal involving Paul George.

In 243 career games, the 24-year-old has a career points per game average of 18.2.