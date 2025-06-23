Jesse Marsch has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an investigation by CONCACAF, the association announced on Monday.

Canada's head coach was under investigation for disregarding the competition's rules regarding suspended match officials.

However, the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee did fine the Canadian Soccer Association an undisclosed amount for breaching security protocols for accredited delegation officials and for failing to comply with anti-doping procedures by not providing the required representative for the halftime doping control draw.

CONCACAF made an announcement summarizing its findings on Monday.

The fine comes as a result of an investigation into "incidents" that occurred during Tuesday's Gold Cup opener against Honduras.

Marsch, serving the first of a two-game ban, watched the game at BC Place Stadium from a suite alongside other Canadian team officials. TV showed him taking notes and watching, with a laptop in front of him. Assistant coach Mauro Biello ran the sideline in his absence.

"We received a notice from CONCACAF and are currently gathering the relevant information, for our submission, as part of the process to resolve this matter," Canada Soccer said in a statement Thursday.

Canada, ranked 30th in the world, continues Group B play in Houston against No. 90 Curaçao on Saturday and No. 81 El Salvador on Tuesday.

Marsch's original suspension stems from a red card received in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Nations League in March.

In addition to the automatic one-game ban for the red card, Marsch was given another game by the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee in mid-April "for unacceptable conduct towards the match officials and for delaying the restart of the match by refusing to leave the field of play."

At the time, the Disciplinary Committee also warned Canada Soccer and Marsch "that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during future matches."