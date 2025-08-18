For weeks, Steven Caldwell has kept striker Cyle Larin in his starting XI for next summer's World Cup alongside lock Jonathan David.

But is that about to change? Not only is the 30-year-old Brampton, Ont. native's spot in Canada's starting XI under threat, his participation in the tournament alone might not be a sure bet. Simply put, Larin must play.

Larin was left out of Mallorca's matchday squad for the team's 3-0 season-opening loss to Barcelona on Saturday and word came on Monday from TSN's Matt Scianitti that the UConn product is seeking a move away from the club before the transfer window slams shut on Sept. 1. If Larin is unable to get his transfer away from the club and finds himself buried on the bench and fighting for minutes, the likelihood of Jesse Marsch looking at other options grows.

Race for the Roster - Week 11: Form Tracker (Forwards) Week 11 Form Tracker - Forwards

Larin is under threat not only from his lack of minutes, but from the other options at Marsch's avail. Fellow Brampton native Promise David picked up where he left off last season for Belgian champions Union SG and scored his first Pro League goal of this season this past Saturday in a 3-0 win over Standard. Then there's Tani Oluwayesi. In 23 appearances for Minnesota United this season, the Mississauga-raised forward has 10 goals and seven assists. It appears that they could be his final goals in MLS as he's agreed to personal terms to join Tajon Buchanan at Villarreal. The Loons have yet to agree to a transfer fee with the Yellow Submarine, so that will be one to watch as we get closer to Sept. 1.

Larin and who to partner with David isn't Canada's only area of concern, as Caldwell notes.

Race for the Roster - Week 11: Position Battles Race for the Roster - Week 11: Biggest Position Battles

Caldwell ranks Larin and the second forward spot as the second most-pressing positional battle right now, behind what's happening in net as Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crepeau continue to slug it out for Canada's No. 1 shirt. In third, Caldwell puts a partner for Stephen Eustaquio in the centre of midfield. For now, Caldwell gives the nod to Hajduk Split's Niko Sigur with Sassuolo's Ismael Kone and Nathan Saliba of Anderlecht also in the frame.

There are also a pair of question marks in the backline. Can Marseille's Derek Cornelius continue to hold down his spot as Moise Bombito's partner in central defence. And what about left-back? Right now, Caldwell leans towards Richie Laryea of Toronto FC with the injured Sam Adekugbe also an option.

Race for the Roster - Week 11: Jayden Hibbert Race for the Roster - Week 11: Jayden Hibbert

We touched on the battle between St. Clair and Crepeau for the starting goalkeeper spot earlier, but is there another MLS name about to enter the frame? Atlanta United's Jayden Hibbert has expressed interest in joining Canada. The 21-year-old Hibbert, a native of Teaneck, NJ, has already been capped twice by Jamaica, appearing in a pair of friendlies in 2024 against Trinidad and Tobago. Those, of course, do not lock Hibbert in to the Reggae Boyz under FIFA eligibility rules. With his mother being born in Canada, the UConn product is eligible to play for Canada.

As for the rest of Caldwell's team, it remains unchanged from Week 10.

--

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 11 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster Week 10 Race for the Roster - Week 11: Starting XI

Race for the Roster: Week 11 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (Juventus) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth) INJ and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Ismael Koné (Sassuolo, on loan from Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Dender, on loan from Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)