Report: Inter reaches deal for Canadian Buchanan
Tajon Buchanan - The Canadian Press
Published
Tajon Buchanan appears to be headed to Serie A.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan has reached a €7m fixed fee plus add-ons with Club Brugge to add the Canadian. Romano adds personal terms were previously agreed upon with Buchanan.
Buchanan, 24, is in his third season in Belgium. A native of Brampton, Ont., Buchanan has two goals and two assists in 12 league matches this season.
Internationally, the Syracuse product has been capped 35 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
More details to follow.