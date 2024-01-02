Tajon Buchanan appears to be headed to Serie A.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan has reached a €7m fixed fee plus add-ons with Club Brugge to add the Canadian. Romano adds personal terms were previously agreed upon with Buchanan.

Tajon Buchanan to Inter, here we go! Deal in place with Club Brugge on €7m fixed fee plus add-ons.



Personal terms agreed weeks ago and Tajon's set to travel to Milano tomorrow — medical tests on Thursday.



Agreement completed, set to be sealed.

Buchanan, 24, is in his third season in Belgium. A native of Brampton, Ont., Buchanan has two goals and two assists in 12 league matches this season.

Internationally, the Syracuse product has been capped 35 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

