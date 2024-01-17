OTTAWA — Susanna Tapani scored the game winner 1:57 into overtime for Minnesota Wednesday night for a 3-2 win over Ottawa in PWHL action.

Tapani also scored in regulation as did Grace Zumwinkle scored for Minnesota (3-0-1), while Nicole Hensley turned away 24 shots.

Savannah Harmon and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer made 17 saves.

This marked Minnesota’s first trip north of the border since the start of the season.

Wednesday’s game marked the first of a three-game homestand for Ottawa.

With the game tied 2-2 and just over five minutes remaining in regulation Ottawa had two great chances. Adzija missed a wide-open net and Gabbie Hughes had a shot stopped on the goal line from a diving Hensley to the dismay of the 5,609 on hand.

Ottawa’s Aneta Tejralová took a goaltender interference penalty with 3:27 left in the period, but Minnesota was unable to capitalize.

Trailing 2-0 Minnesota cut the lead in half with a power-play goal just three minutes into the period when Tapani beat Maschmeyer glove side.

Midway through the period with Minnesota short-handed Zumwinkle was able to cut across the crease and scored off her backhand.

Ottawa had a great chance late in the period when Watts rang a shot off the post, but couldn’t get to the rebound in time.

Ottawa got off to a great start jumping out to a 2-0 first period lead.

Harmon opened the scoring at 3:41 when she came down the left side and found space to beat Hensley short side.

Ottawa made it 2-0 when Adzija, on the doorstep, picked up Jincy Roese’s rebound for her first of the season.

NOTES

Seven countries are represented between the two team’s rosters: Canada, United States, Finland, Czechia, Japan, Hungary and Germany. Three of PWHL Minnesota’s players hail from Ontario, Thunder Bay’s Michela Cava, Burlington’s Emma Greco, and Kingston’s Amanda Leveille.

UP NEXT

Ottawa hosts the Toronto Tuesday, Jan. 23

Minnesota travels to Montreal on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

