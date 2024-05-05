ESPOO, Finland — Love Harenstam stopped all 36 shots he faced as Sweden shut out Slovakia 4-0 on Sunday to win bronze at the under-18 men's world hockey championship.

Canada played the United States in the tournament's final later Sunday.

Lucas Pettersson scored 9:16 into the third period to break a scoreless tie for Sweden.

Melvin Fernstrom, Alfons Freij and Victor Eklund rounded out the attack for the Swedes.

Alan Lendak stopped 25 shots in net for Slovakia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.