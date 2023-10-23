Canadian Tennis Results: Sebov captures title in Saguenay, Auger-Aliassime breaks streak

Keep track of all rankings and records with TSN's Canadian Tennis Tracker.

Canadians found success on tour for the second-consecutive week with Felix Auger-Aliassime finding some positives in Japan, while Katherine Sebov captured another title on Canadian soil.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger Aliassime reached the quarter-final of the Japan Open but fell to American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.

With two victories to open the tournament, the Montreal, Que., native won consecutive matches for the first time since March at Indian Wells. The win also snapped a four-match losing streak on the ATP Tour. Auger-Aliassime now has a 17-18 record on the season and is the No. 19 ranked player on tour.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to take on Leandro Riedi in the first round of the ATP 500 event in Basel on Wednesday.



Leylah Annie Fernandez

Fernandez was unable to win back-to-back tournaments and saw her eight-match win streak come to an end, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinals of the Jiangxi Open.

It was a rematch of the final of the Hong Kong Open, that Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in over a year. Fernandez has previously been 2-0 against the 22-year-old Czech player.

Fernandez has seen her singles rank jump to No. 35 on the WTA Tour with her impressive performance on the Asian swing of the season.



Katherine Sebov

Sebov won the Saguenay National Bank Challenger Tournament with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Fanny Stollar in the final. The Toronto native entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and emerged with the title in Saguenay for a second time.

It’s Sebov’s second title win of the season after winning the W25 event in Toronto in March.

Sebov is now the 141st-ranked woman on the WTA tour and holds a 27-15 singles record this season.



Carol Zhao

Zhao reached the semifinals of the ITF event in China but fell to the top-seeded Zhuoxuan Bai 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

She now ranks 196th on the WTA tour and has a 26-28 record on the season.