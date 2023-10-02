Canadian Tennis Results: Sept 24 - Oct. 1

Keep track of all rankings and records with TSN's Canadian Tennis Tracker.

As the Asian swing of the ATP and WTA Tours begin in full this week, several Canadians competed in the tournaments leading up to the 1000 events set to begin early on Wednesday morning including a 1000 event in Guadalajara and a 500-level event in Beijing.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime participated in the Laver Cup in Vancouver and helped lead Team World to its second-consecutive title over Team Europe. Auger-Aliassime won both of his matches, first beating Gael Monfils in straight sets and then teaming with US Open sensation Ben Shelton to defeat Monfils and Hubert Hurkacz in doubles action.

The 23-year-old then entered the China Open but was defeated by No. 3-seeded Holger Rune in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The loss continued a problematic season for Auger-Aliassime, as it marked his third-straight loss on tour, following a first-round exit at the US Open and a second-round loss at the ATP Masters event in Cincinnati. The Montreal native has now lost 10 of his past 12 matches dating back to late April.

He will look to turn things around at the Shanghai Masters, with his Round of 64 matchup taking place on Friday, Oct. 6.

Leylah Annie Fernandez

Fernandez reached the first WTA 100 quarter-final of her career at last week’s Guadalajara Open but saw her run end courtesy of Sofia Kenin who advanced with a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 victory over the Canadian.

The impressive run in Guadalajara helped boost her singles rank back into the top 60, as she now sits at No. 59 in the WTA rankings.

Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the quarter-final of the doubles draw in Guadalajara but were eliminated by Mayar Sherif and Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 1-6, 10-7.

She was not able to carry the momentum to the China Open over the weekend, where she lost in the qualifying round to Eva Lys 6-4, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski

Dabrowski (No. 9) and partner Erin Routliffe (No. 20) were unable to capture a second-straight doubles title as they fell in the final of the Guadalajara Open 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 to the top-seeded team of Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens.

The loss snapped a nine-match win streak for Dabrowski and Routliffe, who first began playing together at the National Bank Open in August.

The pair entered the Japan Open but fell for a second-consecutive match, losing in the first round to Eri Hozumi and Makoto Minomiya 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

The US Open doubles champions will look to get back on track at the China Open against Magda Linette and Peyton Stearns early Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Marino

Marino failed to qualify for the main draw of her past two tournaments, first losing to Valeria Savinykh 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the second round of qualifiers for the Ningbo Open and then falling to Lucia Nronzetti in the first round of qualifiers at the China Open.

Marino has lost four of her six matches in September and has fallen to No. 137 in the WTA rankings.

Eugenie Bouchard

Bouchard reached the second round of the Guadalajara Open for the second straight year but fell to world No. 17 Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4. It was the first time in three matches that Bouchard lost to Kudmertova.

Bouchard and partner Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva lost in the first round of the doubles draw 6-4, 7-6 (8) to Terez Mihalikova and Xu Yifan.

Carol Zhao

Zhao was eliminated in the first round of the Guadalajara Open by Kenin 6-4, 6-3 after winning a pair of qualifying matches to enter the main draw.



Katherine Sebov

The Toronto native entered a pair of ITF events over the last week of September. Sebov reached the round of 16 at the ITF USA 40A, falling to Ellie Douglas 6-2, 7-6. She and partner Sophie Change also reached the round of 16 in the doubles draw and fell 6-0, 6-4 to American sisters Allura and Maribella Zamarripa.

Sebov also made the round of 16 at the recent W80 Tyler ITF event but was defeated by Hanna Chang 6-2, 0-6, 3-6. She and partner Catherine Harrison lost in the first round of the doubles draw 7-6, 4-6, 10-7 to Mccartney Kessler and Alana Smith.