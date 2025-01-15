Three Canadians remain in the singles draw at the Australian Open and two will be in action Wednesday night as Gabriel Diallo takes on Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov battles Lorenzo Musetti in singles action tonight on TSN. Both matches are scheduled to begin just past 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Gabriel Diallo and Denis Shapovalov in action LIVE tonight with tournament coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4p.m. ET on TSN3/4 or watch multiple streams at once with the TSN+ Multiplex.

Shapovalov has faced off with Musetti, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist, just once in his career, falling to him at Indian Wells last season. The 16th-seeded Musetti has never advanced past the second round at this tournament.

The 56th ranked Shapovalov defeated Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8) in his first-round match at Melbourne Park. The 25-year-old had his career-best finish at the Australian Open in 2022, when he reached the quarter-final, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Diallo, 23, takes on Khachanov for the third time in his career looking for his first win against the world No. 19. Their most recent battle came in the Almaty Open final, where the Canadian fell 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in his first ATP Tour event final.

The Montreal native defeated Luca Nardi 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in his Australian Open main-draw debut. Diallo fired 21 aces in the five-set marathon.

Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated Wednesday morning, blowing a two-set lead his in second-round match to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Auger-Aliassime took the opening two sets in a tiebreaker but Davidovich Fokina battled back, forcing the decider. The 25-year-old Spaniard then completed the comeback, winning 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3, bouncing Auger-Aliassime less than a week after he won the Adelaide International entering the year's first major.

Leylah Annie Fernandez was the first Canadian to reach the third round, winning her match against Cristina Bucsa 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 despite dropping the opening set. She will play third-seeded Coco Gauff in the third round.

Gabriela Dabrowski and parter Erin Routliffe won their first-round doubles match, defeating Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The tournament's No. 2 seeded pair will battle Anna Siskova and Maia Lumsen in the second round. Dabrowski and Routliffe look to improve on their semifinal appearance at this tournament in 2024.