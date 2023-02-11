Report: WR White to return to Tiger-Cats

Wider receiver Tim White will return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported on Saturday.

Hearing that Tim White will be back in Hamilton. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 11, 2023

The CFL free agency window is set to open Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

White, 28, made his CFL debut in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons with Hamilton.

The Santa Clarita, Calif., native had 94 receptions for 1,265 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

White has 150 receptions for 2,039 yards and 10 touchdowns in 30 career regular-season games.