Toronto aims to clinch first in the PWHL as they host Minnesota on TSN

Toronto can clinch first-overall in the PWHL standings when they host Minnesota, who are still trying to lock up a playoff position. Catch the action, Wednesday at 7pm ET on TSN4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Toronto has had a whirlwind regular season, highlighted by a league-best 11 game winning streak, and they can top it off by securing top spot in the standings with a regulation win on home ice.

They enter play tied with Montreal at 41 points, with both a game in hand and an extra regulation win in the race for first place.

Toronto comes in on a two-game winning streak.

Sarah Nurse had a hat trick, Natalie Spooner scored her league-leading 16th goal and Alexa Vasko and Rebecca Leslie also found the net as Toronto defeated New York 6-2 in their last outing.

Kristen Campbell turned away 31 of 33 shots to earn her 14th victory of the season, the most among goalies in the PWHL.

Nurse, who is now tied for second in the league with 10 goals, earned PWHL First Star of the Week honours for her efforts against New York.

The team that finishes first overall will get to pick their opponent, either the third or fourth place team, in the first round of the PWHL playoffs.

Minnesota can clinch a spot in the postseason with a single point against Toronto.

They are currently sitting with 35 points, tied with Ottawa for the final two playoff positions and three points ahead of Boston, with a game in hand.

They have dropped three straight contests heading into Wednesday’s game, including a 2-1 loss to Boston in their last outing.

Kelly Pannek scored her fourth of the season for Minnesota in the losing cause.

Toronto holds a 2-1 advantage in the season series heading into the final meeting between the teams.

Both teams will play one more time before the end of the regular season, Toronto will host Ottawa on Sunday, while Minnesota will visit New York on Saturday.