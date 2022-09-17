The Toronto Argonauts announced Saturday that they have signed American defensive lineman Damontre Moore, per a press release. The terms of the contract have not been released at this point.

Moore, who is 30 years old, has spent the last 10 years playing in the NFGL after being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

The DeSoto, Texas native spent the majority of his NFL time with the Giants, but has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

In 66 career games, Moore totaled 69 solo tackles, 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. His second year in the NFL in 2014 was his most productive, where he played all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 5.5 sacks.

Moore spent time with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, but did not make an appearance in their first game of the season.

He spent three seasons at Texas A&M, where he was named to the Freshman All Conference team and was a consensus All-American in his Junior year.