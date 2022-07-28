Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer exited Thursday’s victory over the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning with an apparent arm injury.

Springer grabbed his arm and appeared to be in discomfort after flying out to end the bottom of the eighth inning.

The 32-year-old was replaced defensively by Raimel Tapia to close out the game.

Springer has appeared in 87 games this season for the Jays and has posted a .254 average with 18 homers and 47 RBIs.

He was 1-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday’s win.