TORONTO — While there are roster holes still to be filled, head coach Bob Bradley was full of optimism as Toronto FC players reported for pre-season medicals.

Bradley, starting his second year at Toronto's helm, says TFC is setting its sights high. He says Toronto, which finished second from last in the league the last two seasons, will field a good team this year.

There is work to do. Toronto needs a starting goalkeeper, centre back and left back — as well as help at forward and depth in midfield. Bradley believes a lot of those needs can be filled before the team opens regular-season play Feb. 25 at D.C. United.

Ten players under contract last season have departed including first-team goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg and centre back Chris Mavinga.

A key newcomer is veteran centre back Matt Hedges. a former MLS Defender of the Year.

And Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez is back in the Toronto fold after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The 35-year-old starred for TFC in 2017 and 2018 before leaving for a club in Qatar.

