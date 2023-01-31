Tosaint Ricketts is hanging up his cleats.

The Canada forward announced his retirement on Tuesday through the Vancouver Whitecaps, the club with which he spent the past four seasons.

A three-time Canadian Championship winner, Ricketts represented Canada from 2011 to 2022 and retired as the nation’s seventh highest scorer in Men’s National Team history. pic.twitter.com/tZdOiKhekB — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 31, 2023

“As I look back on my soccer career, I can't help but feel a sense of joy and fulfillment,” Ricketts said in a statement. "I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey - my family, friends, coaches, teammates and of course, the supporters! Your belief and dedication supporting me has been invaluable. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to represent you on the field, and will continue to do so in my retirement. I am committed to do everything in my power to push the game of soccer in this country and provide future generations with all the opportunities to achieve their dreams. Thank you for being a part of my journey!”

A native of Edmonton, Ricketts played in seven different countries over his 14-year pro career, including seven MLS seasons with the Whitecaps and Toronto FC. Ricketts was a member of TFC's treble winning side in 2017 and won three Canadian Championships in his time with both clubs.

“First of all, we want to congratulate Tosaint on an incredible career and thank him for all his contributions on the field for our club,” Whitecaps technical director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He has been a key presence in our locker room with his leadership qualities and showed a desire to give his all every time he put on our jersey. We are excited to continue having Tosaint as part of our club in his role of liaison of club and player engagement."

Internationally, Ricketts was capped 61 times by Canada and scored 17 goals.