Who’s left in NHL free agency?

Day 1 of unrestricted free agency saw more than 100 players sign new deals, with over $400 million committed by teams from around the NHL.

More signings have trickled in over the past few days, but a number of veterans still remain without deals. Here is a look at the big names who have yet to sign, including four players who reached the 50-point plateau last season:

Patrice Bergeron

There is little question Patrice Bergeron can still play. The 37-year-old centre is coming off a 27-goal, 58-point season and his second consecutive Frank J. Selke Trophy – his sixth overall – as the Boston Bruins rolled to the best regular season in NHL history. But despite the success, Bergeron remains undecided on returning for his 20th NHL season.

“I’m going to take some time and talk with the family and go from there,” he told reporters after Boston’s first-round loss to the Florida Panthers.

“Hopefully it’s not [his last game], but that’s up to him to make his decision and do what he decides to do moving forward,” teammate Brad Marchand said of Bergeron after their elimination on April 30.

David Krejci

Bergeron isn’t the only long-time Bruin facing a decision on his future. Like Bergeron, David Krejci returned to Boston on a one-year deal last summer and has indicated that he’s undecided on his future.

Now 37, Krejci’s 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) were his highest since 2015-16 and he also had four points in four playoff games.

The Sternberk, Czechia native has spent his entire 16-year NHL career with the Bruins. He ranks in Boston’s all-time top 10 in games played (1,032), assists (555), points (786) and total shots (1,848).

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane came into the 2022-23 season in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract he signed with the Blackhawks in July of 2014. The deal included a no-move clause, raising questions if Kane would be willing to consider a move from the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Kane was his usual productive self in 54 games with Chicago through February, and eventually agreed to waive his NMC for a trade to the New York Rangers.

Kane finished the season with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points in 73 games split between the two teams. The 34-year-old Kane had hip surgery on June 1 and could miss training camp and the start of the season, depending on how his recovery goes.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Originally, it looked like Vladimir Tarasenko’s trade to the Rangers might block Kane from his desired destination. In fact, Kane himself said it was not “the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade.”

General manager Chris Drury found a way to add them both, giving the Rangers an impressive array of talent heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But it didn’t come to fruition as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Rangers in seven games, sending the Broadway Blueshirts to a first-round exit and an eventual shake-up of their coaching staff, with Peter Laviolette replacing Gerard Gallant.

Tarasenko finished last season with 18 goals and 32 points in 69 combined games between the two teams. He is two seasons removed from a series of shoulder injuries that limited him to just 34 games during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and has 262 goals in 664 NHL games for his career. Tarasenko won’t turn 32 until December.

Jonathan Toews

Like Kane, Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup winner who has spent all 15 of his NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. And, like Kane, he had an eight-year, $84 million deal come to an end this summer.

The Blackhawks said during the season they would not re-sign the 2010 Conn Smythe winner, who was limited to 53 games last year while dealing with long COVID.

“There’s absolutely no hard feeling,” Toews said after his last game on April 13. “I have nothing but love and gratitude for the Blackhawks.”

Toews is fifth in Blackhawks history in games played (1,067), sixth in goals (372), eighth in assists (511) and sixth in points (883).

Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba hasn’t been the same offensive-defenceman he was earlier in his career for a couple seasons, but the 28-year-old still played a key role on the Minnesota blueline last season.

Dumba averaged 21:17 of ice time per game and blocked a career-best 116 shots.

The Regina native is coming off a five-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Wild in July of 2018 and has spent all of his 10 NHL seasons in the Twin Cities.

Top free agent forwards (In order of points) Player Position Age Games Played (22-23) Goals Points Patrice Bergeron C 37 78 27 58 Patrick Kane RW 34 73 21 57 David Krejci C 37 70 16 56 Vladimir Tarasenko RW 31 69 18 50 Tomas Tatar LW, RW 32 82 20 48 Phil Kessel RW 35 82 14 36 Zach Parise LW 38 82 21 34 Jonathan Toews C 35 53 15 31 Eric Staal C 38 72 14 29 Oskar Sundqvist RW, C 29 67 10 28 Nick Ritchie LW 27 74 13 26 Josh Bailey RW, LW, C 33 64 8 25 Pius Suter LW, C 27 79 14 24 Derick Brassard LW, C 35 62 13 23 Paul Stastny LW, C 37 73 9 22 Danton Heinen LW, RW 27 65 8 22 Denis Malgin LW, RW 26 65 13 21 Jesper Boqvist LW, RW, C 24 70 10 21 Tyler Motte LW, RW 28 62 8 19 Maxime Comtois LW 24 64 9 19 Derek Grant LW, C 33 46 5 18 Tomas Nosek LW, C 30 66 7 18 Adam Erne LW, RW 28 61 8 18 Denis Gurianov LW, RW 26 66 7 17 Noah Gregor LW, RW 24 57 10 17