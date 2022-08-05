Yoenis Cespedes is on the comeback trail.

The 36-year-old outfielder, who hasn't appeared in Major League Baseball since 2020, has signed a deal with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League and will play this fall.

¡Regresa La Potencia!



Anunciamos la contratación del jardinero cubano Yoenis Céspedes.



Céspedes tiene experiencia de 8 años en Grandes Ligas. Jugó en LIDOM brevemente durante la temporada 2011-2012.



Bienvenido al #EquipoGrande #Caminoala23 pic.twitter.com/1HeHovDaZM — Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) August 5, 2022

“The signing of Cespedes is going to impact the Dominican League in several aspects of the game, not only on the field, but also what he is going to bring to the league as a figure," Águilas general manager Angel Ovalles said in a statement.

A two-time All-Star, the Cuban-born Cespedes last played in the big leagues in the shortened 2020 season with the New York Mets, but only appeared in eight games after opting out of the remainder of the season over COVID-19 concerns.

He's appeared in 834 games over eight seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Mets.

For his career, Cespedes is a .273 hitter with 165 home runs, 528 runs batted in and an OPS of .824.

Águilas are the defending LIDOM champions. Their roster last year included the likes of Ozzie Albies, Reese McGuire and Jonathan Villar.

The 2022 season is set to get underway in October.