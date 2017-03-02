The Los Angeles Kings are putting Jarome Iginla at the forefront of their playoff push.

Iginla, acquired Wednesday for a conditional fourth-round draft pick, skated on the Kings' top line with Anze Kopitar and Marion Gaborik Thursday morning,

The 39-year-old winger owns just eight goals this season in 61 games with the Colorado Avalanche after scoring 22 or more in each his previous three seasons.

Wearing No. 88 with Los Angeles, the Kings hope Iginla can return to his old playing ways as a top-six forward.

"I think in terms of Jarome and the other guys who were available, the one thing about him is there’s no question about his competitiveness," Kings general manager Dean Lombardi told LA Kings Insider Wednesday. "What you’re banking on is despite the age and everything else that that competitiveness can come through, and if it does, his dimension would we feel be a good fit for one of our two top centres."

With Kopitar and Gaborik, Iginla joins two players who are marred in down years of their own. Kopitar owns six goals this season after scoring 25 a year ago and Gaborik, with seven goals this season, is now two years removed from his last 20-goal campaign.

Iginla will debut for the Kings Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Los Angeles sits one point back of the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 19 games left to play this season.