The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract extension.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is worth $1.8 million total, and holds a $900,000 AAV.

Korpisalo, who posted a 13-7-5 record last season with a 2.88 goals against average and a .905 save percentage, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July.

The 23-year-old owns a career record of 23-16-5 in two seasons with the Blue Jackets. His career save percentage sits at .915 with a 2.68 goals against average.

Korpisalo represented Finland at the world hockey championship last month, posting a 2-3 record with a .858 save percentage and a 3.82 goals against average.

He is projected to eligible to be selected by the Vegas Golden Knights later this month.

Also on Friday, the Blue Jackets signed defenceman Dean Kukan to a one-year, two-way extension and centre Zac Dalpe to a two-year, two-way contract.