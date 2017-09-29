Unsigned winger Jaromir Jagr will not play in the Czech Republic this weekend as he awaits a possible NHL job.

"I won't play for Kladno because there are still some negotiations in the NHL. Those teams don't want me to play here and I have to respect that," Jagr said after practice on Friday, according to iDNES.cz (and later translated on NHL.com).

"It's unpleasant because people expected I would play. On the other hand, we haven't promised anything to anybody. It would make no sense to meddle in something when I'm not 100 per cent sure that I stay here. I don't [want to] interfere with someone who has a roster spot (in Kladno)."

A spokesperson for the Kladno Knights told Czech news outlet Hokej earlier this week that Jagr was expected to play with the club on Saturday, but noted the situation could change.

Jagr, 45, played last season with the Florida Panthers, scoring 16 goals and adding 30 assists in 82 games. He became the league's second-leading all-time scorer last season with 1,914 points.

Jagr is reportedly to be in touch with two-to-three NHL clubs and the St. Louis Blues have considered the possibility of adding the veteran winger.