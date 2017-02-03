VANCOUVER — Patrick Marleau scored the 500th goal of his career Thursday as the red-hot San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.

Chris Tierney scored twice for the Sharks (33-17-2), while Brent Burns added a goal and an assist. Martin Jones made 32 saves as San Jose improved to 8-1-0 over its last nine games to sit three points up on the Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

Philip Larsen replied for the Canucks (23-22-6), who got 28 stops from Ryan Miller. Vancouver lost in regulation time at home for the first time since Dec. 22 to snap an 7-0-1 run at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks remain three points back of the Calgary Flames for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but do have two games in hand.

Marleau became the 45th player in league history to hit the 500-goal mark at 9:30 of the first period on a San Jose power play. Burns caught the short-handed Canucks napping with a stretch pass to Joe Pavelski, and he in turn found Marleau, who made no mistake shortside on Miller.

Marleau, who has seven goals and an assist during a five-game point streak, has spent all of his 19 NHL seasons with San Jose and is the first player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

The 37-year-old is also the 18th member of the 500-goal club to accomplish the feat with their original team, and his 19th goal of the season moved him into a tie with Lanny McDonald for 44th overall on the all-time list.

Tierney made it 2-0 with 4:01 left in the period when he swatted home his fifth on a rebound past a helpless Miller after some suspect coverage from Larsen in front.

San Jose, which has now won nine straight regular-season games at Rogers Arena dating back to Jan. 21, 2012, could have easily been up by two or three goals early if not for Miller's stellar play before Marleau opened the scoring.

Playing their first game since the all-star break, the sleepy Canucks woke up in the second, but Jones made a terrific stop on Loui Eriksson seven minutes into the period, and then two more on Alexandre Burrows late to help preserve San Jose's 2-0 lead through two.

The Sharks stretched their advantage to three just 53 seconds into the third when Burns banged a shot past Miller for his 22nd of the year. Burns has seven goals and 13 assists in his past 14 games and leads NHL defencemen with 55 points in 52 games.

Larsen spoiled the shutout bid at 6:35 when his point shot deflected off Sharks defenceman Paul Martin and passed Jones for his first, but Tierney scored his second of the night on a power play with 5:19 left in regulation to put any thoughts of a Vancouver comeback to rest.

The play was initially waved off for goalie interference, but the call was reversed after San Jose challenged.

Notes: Vancouver forward Jannik Hansen, who missed his 17th straight game with a sprained knee, returned to practice this week wearing a brace. He hopes to play Saturday when the Canucks host Minnesota. ... San Jose hosts Arizona on Saturday.

___

